Q1 2021 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Business Area Manager



Thank you. You can turn to Slide 2. Very welcome to our web meeting presenting our interim report with my colleagues, Niklas, Executive Vice President; and Clein, Business Area Manager for Alligo.



If we go to Slide 4, I'll give you some highlights from the report. The pandemic has had an effect on the group's operations also in the first quarter, even though the sales were recovered somewhat during March. The integration between TOOLS and Swedol continues according to plan, with store and purchasing coordination as well as starting the implementation of own brands in the business area. Actions have been taken to mitigate the negative effects of lower demand in both business areas, where business