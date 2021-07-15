Q2 2021 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Momentum Group AB Q2 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present Ulf Lilius, Niklas Enmark and Clein Ullenvik.



Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Business Area Manager



Thank you. We move to Slide 2. First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting presenting our interim report with my colleagues: Niklas, Executive Vice President; and Clein, Business Area Manager for Alligo.



Slide 3. Just a glance. Momentum Group is today operating with a decentralized business model, where our two business areas are operationally independent of each other and our total turnover is around SEK 9 billion to SEK 10 billion.



If we turn to Slide 5, I will give you some highlights on the report. Sales and earnings for the majority of the group's operations developed positively during the second quarter after the slightly more tentative start of the financial year. And the EBITA for the entire