Q3 2021 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Business Area Manager



Thank you. Please take the next slide. First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting, presenting our interim report with my colleagues: Niklas Enmark, Executive Vice President and CFO; Clein Johansson Ullenvik, Business Area Manager, Alligo; and Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO, Alligo. Most welcome.



If we turn to Slide 3. Momentum Group is today operating with a decentralized business model, where our 2 business areas are operationally independent of each other. And as communicated, we will split the group through a spin-off during the first half of next year. The purpose is to strengthen each business area's conditions for achieving its ambitions in the best way and thereby creating increased shareholder value.



If you turn to Slide 4 and then Slide 5,