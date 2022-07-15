Jul 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Alligo Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Clein Johansson Ullenvik, CEO. Please go ahead.
Clein Johansson Ullenvik - Alligo AB(publ)-President&CEO
Okay, everybody. Welcome to Alligo Q2 presentation. You will not only hear my voice, you will hear the voice also of Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CEO. And as I said, my voice, Clein Ullenvik, CEO.
You know how this works. We're not going to report every detail from the actual report. You can read it either afterwards or potentially already have read it. We will highlight a few things we would like to present to you. As you know, we try to bring up a theme each time. Last time, we had logistics, little bit what we're doing and logistics structure. This time, we will talk a little bit more about our integration activities and our assortment. Next quarter report, we intend to present a little bit about our work in
Q2 2022 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...