Q2 2022 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Okay, everybody. Welcome to Alligo Q2 presentation. You will not only hear my voice, you will hear the voice also of Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CEO. And as I said, my voice, Clein Ullenvik, CEO.



You know how this works. We're not going to report every detail from the actual report. You can read it either afterwards or potentially already have read it. We will highlight a few things we would like to present to you. As you know, we try to bring up a theme each time. Last time, we had logistics, little bit what we're doing and logistics structure. This time, we will talk a little bit more about our integration activities and our assortment. Next quarter report, we intend to present a little bit about our work in