Q4 2022 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Clein Johansson Ullenvik - Alligo AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay, everybody. Welcome to Alligo Q4 report. We put together a little presentation for you. And to guide you through that will be, as always, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, our CFO; and myself, Clein Ullenvik, CEO.



The agenda for today is we'll start off with some highlights. Looking back on the quarter, last quarter, a business update. Then as, you know, we have one theme per quarterly presentation. It has been the logistics. It has been assortment and sustainability. This time, we'd like to talk a little bit about acquisitions. And who knows what the future will bring? It could be own brands. It could be how we work with our service