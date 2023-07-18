Q2 2023 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Clein Johansson Ullenvik - Alligo AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay, everybody. Welcome to Alligo Q2 Report 2023. We are super happy to spend some time with you, updating you on what we have been doing since last we spoke and to present what we think is a pretty solid report. And by we, I mean Irene Wisenborn Bellander, our CFO; and myself, Clein Ullenvik, the CEO.



As you know, we have different things at these presentations. We have done logistics. We have done assortment, sustainability, acquisitions, customer strategy. And today, we will do a section on our own brands, which we are happy to share with you.



As you also know, we focus on the highlights. We are not trying to go through the report in its entirety.