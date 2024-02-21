Feb 21, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of our conference. We are very excited to have 3M Corporation with us today. We're very excited to have Mike Roman, who is the Chairman and CEO. Mike joined 3M in 1988, so it's been a little while. And then we've got Monish Patolawala, who is the President and CFO, and joined 3M in July 2020. I know Mike has some prepared remarks. He wants to make some. I'm going to turn it over to you, and then we'll get into questions.



Michael F. Roman - 3M Company - Chairman & CEO



All right. Well, thank you, Andy, and it's great to be here with you today. Great to be back in Florida. So maybe I'll just start with a view of 2023. It was very important and pivotal year for us. And we focused on progressing with 3 priorities that we continue to focus on here in 2024. The first is improving performance through the 3M model; the second is progressing with our spin of Health Care; and the third is to reduce risk and uncertainty related to