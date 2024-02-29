Q4 2023 Prosegur Cash SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Miguel BandrÃ©s - Prosegur Cash, S.A. - IR Officer



Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I would like to welcome you to our 2023 Q4 results review that will be led by our CEO, JosÃ© Antonio Lasanta; Javier Hergueta, our CFO; and myself.



The presentation will last around 30 minutes in which we'll review the main events that have taken place in the quarter. And in the year, as well as the drivers behind our performance, we will review our regional performance, our key financials. And we'll update on our ESG strategy, after which we will open a Q&A session to address all the points you might have should we not get to respond.



Everything today will, of course, answer those remaining on an individual basis. I said I want to thank you all for your attendance and remind you that this presentation has been prerecorded and is available via webcast on our corporate webpage that you can find at www.prosegurcash.com. Now before turning to JosÃ© Antonio, let me highlight some news