Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quantum-Si fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. (Operator instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Katherine Atkinson from Quantum-Si. Katherine, please go ahead.
Katherine Atkinson - Quantum-Si Inc - Senior Vice President, Commercial Marketing
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Quantum-Si released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Joining me today are Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities law. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those
Q4 2023 Quantum-Si Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
