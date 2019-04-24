Q1 2019 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Ek - Munters Group AB(publ)-Interim President - CEO & Director



All right. Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to present our Q1 results, and it is the quarter that is well in line with our expectations.



A couple of highlights. We have strong order intake driven by AirTech. Our earnings are well in line with our previous communication and expectations, and the Full Potential Program is well on track. This means that we have no change to our outlook as everything is progressing as it should.



What we thought we would do is start with the Q1 numbers and then talk a bit more specifically about the Munters Full Potential Program. But if you allow me -- if you turn to Page 3, I also want to highlight that from now on, in our reporting, we are now reporting 2 business areas that have been reorganized and