Q2 2019 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Munters Q2 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Johan Ek; and CFO, Jonas Ãgrup. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Johan Ek - Munters Group AB(publ)-Interim President - CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Johan Ek here. Very pleased to present Munters' second quarter results, and it's a strong quarter, significantly increased margins, significantly increased earnings, so we feel good about that. When it comes to order intake, we were underlying, which means, excluding the European Data Center business, we had flat order intake versus last year.



In AirTech, we were up 5% versus last year. In FoodTech, we were down mainly because of the African swine fever, which we will talk about. It's also a quarter where we saw a very good effect from the Full Potential Program, and we're seeing that the results that we foresaw some 6 months ago are really coming in as planned now. So we feel good about that.



And I think what