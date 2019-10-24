Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Munters' quarter 3 report of 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and CFO, Annette Kumlien. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 3 webcast.
Me speaking is Klas ForsstrÃ¶m, and together with me, I have Annette Kumlien.
In short, this quarter showed stable demand, strong organic sales growth and improved profitability. I'm pleased with operational improvements made during quarter and step-by-step continuous improvement is something that we should deliver on. During the quarter, we also had to take additional costs related to closure of the Dison factory. I'm very happy to present some strong examples of important innovations in the area of digitalization and Software as a Service from both business areas, innovation being a growth driver for the future.
With that then, moving over to the agenda, next slide.
Q3 2019 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...