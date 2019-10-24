Q3 2019 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this quarter 3 webcast.



Me speaking is Klas ForsstrÃ¶m, and together with me, I have Annette Kumlien.



In short, this quarter showed stable demand, strong organic sales growth and improved profitability. I'm pleased with operational improvements made during quarter and step-by-step continuous improvement is something that we should deliver on. During the quarter, we also had to take additional costs related to closure of the Dison factory. I'm very happy to present some strong examples of important innovations in the area of digitalization and Software as a Service from both business areas, innovation being a growth driver for the future.



With that then, moving over to the agenda, next slide.