Q1 2020 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Munters Q1 report. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Klas Forsström; CFO, Annette Kumlien.



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this quarter 1 report. And as already stated, you are listening to me, Klas; and our CFO, Annette. And at the end of the call, you will also -- we will also open up for questions.



And before I start with the formal report, let me just give a few words in general about the last quarter. I am very pleased with the dedicated work done by our employees where we have focused on safety first for us, our partners and customers as well as supporting system critical industries such as food production and food processing, pharma industry as well as communication industry for them to operate. It is also, I see, very encouraging that our strong efforts with maintaining our supply chain, customer focus and deliveries without larger and major