Nine Months 2020 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome to this webcast of Munters' Q3 results 2020. I'm Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, responsible for Investor Relations. With me here today, I have our CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Annette Kumlien.



We will go through the presentation. And for those of you who are viewing on the web, please feel free to post your questions throughout the whole presentation. And I will take them when we open up for the Q&A. And then we will also open up for the Q&A for those of you who are listening in over the phone.



With that, I hand over to you, Klas.



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and once again, welcome to this quarter 3 presentation.



Let me shortly summarize the quarter. A quarter that delivered solid order intake -- a strong order intake, solid operational