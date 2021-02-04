Full Year 2020 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome to the presentation of our Q4 and full year results for 2020. I am Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. I want to say welcome to those of you who are viewing on the web, those of you who are listening in on the telephone conference. And I would like you, the ones that are listening in on the webcast, to know that you can post your questions throughout the whole presentation, and we will take them afterwards.



And with me today, I have Annette Kumlien and Klas ForsstrÃ¶m, our CEO. And now I hand over to Klas.



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ann-Sofi. And once again, very, very much welcome to this quarter 4 and full year presentation. Before I start, I would like to say it like this that Q4 concludes a year that in many ways have been unprecedented in society,