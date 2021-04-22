Q1 2021 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome to the presentation of our first quarter result for this year. I'm Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. And I want to welcome for those of you who are listening in on the conference call and also for you who are on the webcast.



Please note that for you on the webcast, you can place your questions throughout the whole presentation, and then we take it at the end of the presentation and when we also open up for questions on the conference call.



And with me here today, I have our CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Annette Kumlien. And with that, I hand over to you, Klas.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of Business Area AirTech



Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and welcome to this quarter report presentation. Before I start, I just want to summarize the quarter. It was a quarter that