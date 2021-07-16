Q2 2021 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi Jönsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of Business Area AirTech



It was a quarter that delivered solid growth