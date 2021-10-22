Q3 2021 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Ase Lindskog - Munters Group AB(publ)-Interim Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Munters' third quarter report. I am Ãse Lindskog, Interim Head of Investor Relations. Today, I have with me Klas ForsstrÃ¶m, CEO and President of Munters; and Annette Kumlien, Munters' CFO. So Klas, the floor is yours.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of AirTech



Thank you very much, Ãse. And once again, very much welcome to this quarter 3 presentation. With me today, as always, I have Annette. Let me start to summarize the quarter in brief.



Strong demand and market growth in our prioritized market segments. Both lithium batteries and data center markets are showing strong growth, and that will continue as markets for the coming years. We win in those prioritized market segments. That secures market share and technology share moving forward, building a base for future aftermarket service sales and upgrades.



Our supply chain challenges continues