Q4 2021 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the fourth -- to the presentation of our fourth quarter and full year report for 2021. I'm Ann-Sofi Jonsson, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Klas Forsstrom and our CFO, Annette Kumlien. We will run through the presentation. And thereafter, we will take a Q&A session. For those of you who are viewing on the web, do feel free to post your questions throughout the whole presentation and we take them in the Q&A session. And for those of you who are on the conference call, we will then open up for you to place your questions after the presentation.



And with that, I hand over to Klas.



Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and welcome to this Q4 and full year report. Before I start, what a lovely picture showing Sweden at its best during a