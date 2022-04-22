Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management
Welcome to the presentation of our first quarter report that was released this morning. My name is Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Munters. With me here today, I have our CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Annette Kumlien. We will run through the presentation. (Operator Instructions)
So with that, I hand over to Klas.
Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of AirTech
Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and good morning, and very, very much welcome to this quarter report for the first quarter. In short, the quarter comprised a record high order intake, driven by transformative megatrends and Software-as-a-Service wins, creating new technologies for the future. It also is a strong order backlog that gives good volume growth moving forward, comprising of continuous price increases given strong support for our
Q1 2022 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...