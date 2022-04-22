Q1 2022 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome to the presentation of our first quarter report that was released this morning. My name is Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Munters. With me here today, I have our CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Annette Kumlien. We will run through the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, I hand over to Klas.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of AirTech



Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and good morning, and very, very much welcome to this quarter report for the first quarter. In short, the quarter comprised a record high order intake, driven by transformative megatrends and Software-as-a-Service wins, creating new technologies for the future. It also is a strong order backlog that gives good volume growth moving forward, comprising of continuous price increases given strong support for our