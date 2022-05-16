May 16, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

My name is Line DovÃ¤rn, and I am Director of Investor Relations here at Munters. Investor Relations will be hosting a series of webinars like this going forward, where we will focus on different prioritized areas for Munters.



CEO of Munters and acting President of Business Area, AirTech, Klas Forsstrom.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of AirTech



Thank you, Line. And once again, very much welcome to this webinar about data center and the cooling market attached to that. The webinar today will concentrate on strategy and operations and the market as such; as a second bullet point, talk through our acquisition and new family member of EDPAC; and then at the end, deep-drill into Munters offering and what we provide to our customers.



Increasing digitalization fuels the need for data