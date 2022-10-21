Oct 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP and Head of IR&Enterprise Risk Management
Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our Q3 report. I am Ann-Sofi Jonsson, I'm Head of Investor Relations and Risk Management here at Munters. And with me today, I have Klas Forsstrom and Annette Kumlien. We will run through the presentation and then we will open up for Q&A for those of you who are on the conference call. And for those of you who are viewing on the web, please feel free to post your questions throughout the whole presentation, and we will take them during the Q&A session.
So with that, I hand over to you, Klas.
Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Ann-Sofi, and once again, good morning, everyone. Before I go into the presentation that will follow the normal pattern, so to speak, let me briefly summarize and give some reflection about the quarter that has passed.
Q3 2022 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...