Feb 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP and Head of IR&Enterprise Risk Management
Very welcome to Munters' presentation of the Q4 and full year results for 2022. I'm Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today, I have our CEO, Klas Forsstrom; and our CFO, Annette Kumlien. We will run through the presentation. (Operator Instructions) With that, I hand over to you, Klas.
Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you very much, Ann-Sofi. Once again, very, very much welcome and a very good morning. Let me start with a few words about the year that has passed and the quarter in a summary. When I look on this quarter, I see a solid quarter with good growth, stable EBITDA, and healthy cash flow. All in all, a 2022 that has set records in many ways. We have created a strong platform for continued profitable growth that is set as per our strategy. We have leading market position in key
Q4 2022 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript
