Q2 2023 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP and Head of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of our Q2 Results. I am Ann-Sofi Jonsson, and I am responsible for Investor Relations. And with me today I have our CEO, Klas Forsstrom. We will run through the presentation, and after that we will have a Q&A session. For those of you who are viewing on the web, do feel free to place your question throughout the whole presentation at any time and we'll pick them up afterwards in the Q&A. And we will also open up for those of you who are viewing on the conference call for questions after the presentation.



So with that, I hand over to you, Klas.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ann-Sofi. And once again, very, very well welcome to this quarter 2 call then.



Before I kick off the presentation, let me start with a brief overview and a summary