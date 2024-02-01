Q4 2023 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB - IR



Welcome to the presentation of our full year results for 2023. I'm Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Risk Management at Munters. With me here today, I have our CEO, Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Katharina Fischer. (Operator Instructions) So with that, I would like to hand over to you, Klas.



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB - President, CEO



Thank you, Ann-Sofi and I once again, welcome and good morning to this Q4 and full year 2023 presentation. It has been a record year for Munters, the strongest year in our history, and we ended up the year with a solid finish, confirming that we are targeting the right growth and business drivers such as battery, data center cooling service, lean working principles, and digitalization just to highlight a few.



We, as many others, have become avid navigator is in a world of geopolitical stress and challenges. We have a strong team, and I'm very confident that we will continue to navigate well. Through