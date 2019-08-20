Q1 2020 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our presentation on the first quarter of the 2019/'20 financial year. With me on the call are CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen; and Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of IR and Corporate Affairs.



I will start out by offering some high-level comments on the quarter and then repeat our strategic process, progress and the initiatives launched this quarter. Anders will then take you through the presentation of our first quarter results, and finally, I will comment on the outlook for the financial year.



Please note that this quarter is