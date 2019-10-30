Q2 2020 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Matas Second Quarter 2019/2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on the 30th of October 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg. Please go ahead.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our presentation covering the second quarter of the 2019/'20 financial year.



With me on the call today are CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen; and Elisabeth Klintholm, Head of IR and Corporate Affairs.



I will start out by giving a short comment on the highlights for the quarter, then Anders will take you through the presentation of our second quarter results. And finally, I will comment on the strategic progress on 3 out of 5 strategic tracks as well as on the outlook for the financial year.



As with Q1, this quarter is impacted