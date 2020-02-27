Q3 2020 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our presentation covering the third quarter of the 2019/'20 financial year. With me on the call today are our CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen; and Elisabeth Klintholm, our Head of IR. I will start out with the highlights for the quarter. Then Anders will take you through the presentation of our third quarter results. And finally, I will comment on our strategic progress and on the upgraded and revised outlook for this financial year.



As with previous quarters, Q3 is impacted by the implementation of IFRS 16, but we will comment on the numbers on a pre-IFRS 16 basis in order to be able to make comparisons and explain developments compared to the last year. We look forward to taking your questions at the