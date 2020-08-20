Q1 2021 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 interim report 2020 to 2021 for the period 1st of April 2020 to 30th of June 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg; and Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you so much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation covering the first quarter of the 2020-'21 financial year, a very special quarter. With me today, our CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen.



Today, we will go through my comments on the situation as it is right now. We will cover the corona impact on Matas Q1 results and preliminary Q2 sales, then I will hand over to Anders, who will cover the financial results in more detail, and I will close off by offering the background for the outlook for 2021, where we have a new guidance for the financial year, while our long-term ambitions are unchanged. At the end, we will look forward to taking all your questions.



Please