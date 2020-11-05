Q2 2021 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our Q2 update. I'm Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg; and with me, CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen.



We've had a very unusual and very strong financial quarter, but we are also facing new restrictions in Denmark right now. So the agenda that we have for today is 3 parts. I will comment on the overall situation, then I will hand over to Anders, who will comment on our financial results. And then finally, I will give you a bit of background on the outlook for the financial year.



The results are exceptionally strong, some of that are due to one-off effects. I'll get back to that. But we saw very, very strong results in the Q2 of 2021 and we have seen that trend continue into the first part of Q3. Top line growth at 13.4%, like-for-like 13.6