Q4 2021 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual Report 2020 to 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg. Please begin your meeting.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call and webcast covering the financial year 2021, and also a preview of our strategy. With me today, I have Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen, our CFO.



Today, we will be covering -- I'll make a few comments on the current situation. Anders will be covering our financial results for the year. I will get back to the guidance for the coming financial year, and then we will move on to the strategy preview. And we will take questions at the end. So that if you have questions for the strategy preview, you can include those as well.



As for the financial year, it has, of course, been an exceptional year in so many regards, heavily affected by COVID, but also a testament to the strength of our renewing Matas strategy. Revenues reached DKK