Q2 2022 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Matas Q2 report. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Gregers Wedellsborg, group CEO; and Anders Skole-Sorensen, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the conference call covering the second quarter of the financial year, a busy quarter with a strong summer and the launch of a new strategy.



I will start out by commenting on the quarter overall, then hand over to Anders, who will cover the financial details in -- the financials in more detail, and I will return with the guidance, comments on the guidance, and then we will open for Q&A.



It was a hand warming quarter in many ways because we sustained the momentum that we got last year. We got a big bump from COVID on the summer of last year, so this quarter was actually way up compared to 2019. And overall headlines is revenue growth of 4.4%, driven by online sales, but also by seeing our range extension,