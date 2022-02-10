Q3 2022 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Today, I am pleased to present the CEO, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg; and the CFO, Anders Skole-Sorensen.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the call covering the important third quarter of our financial year. I will make a few comments on the quarter and what we achieved and what we have decided to do in the quarter. I'll hand over to Anders, who will cover the financial results in more detail. And then I will return to the guidance for the financial year, which is unchanged except for CapEx. And then we will open for Q&A.



Overall, the story of this quarter is a story of record-breaking sales. This was the biggest sales quarter in terms of sales for Matas ever. And we saw that coming throughout the quarter. And we decided, on the back of that good performance, to accelerate our strategy and to commit more cost to accelerating some of the