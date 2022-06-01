Q4 2022 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator, and welcome all to the call and webcast covering the financial year 2021/2022. I'm joined by Mathias who's acting CFO. In daily life, he's Head of Strategy, M&A and IR.



We have an agenda. I will start out by making some comments about the highlights of the year. I will dig into the progress that we have made on strategy we announced in August of '21. Then I will hand over to Mathias, who will cover the financial results in more detail. I will return with remarks on the guidance for the financial year of '22/'23, and then we will open up for questions.



It's really been a year of continued progress for Matas, both in terms of the numbers, but also and even more importantly in terms of our strategy. We launched in August of '21 a