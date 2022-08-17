Q1 2023 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Matas Q1 Report. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. I will now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the conference call covering the first quarter of our financial year. I'm Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of the company. I'm joined by Per Madsen, who has joined as CFO, August 1. So we're now a new lineup to lead the company. And we're happy to report on the first quarter of the year with a stable business, growing business, driven by rising customer traffic, and I will go through the agenda, which is to give some comments and some flavor on what's happened in the quarter. I will then hand over to Per to cover the financial results for the year. I will return briefly to the guidance and open for Q&A.



So the overriding impression of this quarter is that it's running in line with our plans and expectations. We have seen growth of 3.2%, driven by underlying