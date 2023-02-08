Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Matas Q3 Interim Report for 2022/2023. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded.
I'll now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.
Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, for -- to the call covering the third quarter, the Christmas quarter of our financial year. I'm joined by Per Madsen, our CFO. I will go through the overall numbers and give you some comments on what lies beneath the overall numbers, then I will hand over to Per to go through the highlights of the financial results, and then we will open up for Q&A.
Overall, I just want to remind you of the backdrop for this quarter and 2 items in particular. First of all, Matas was one of those companies who truly benefited from the COVID era who really got a boost from the COVID era. So we were up against 2 years of high growth in the Christmas quarter. At the same time, 2022 was perhaps the most disruptive year for retail in general that we've seen
Q3 2023 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...