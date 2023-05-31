Q4 2023 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Matas Annual Report for the financial year 2022/'23. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded. I'll now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call covering our financial year. I'm joined by Per Johannesen Madsen, our CFO; and I'm Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, the CEO of Matas. We're covering a year that has been remarkably stable and full of progress despite a lot of volatility in our environment. I'll give my comments to the financial year and the strategy. I'll hand over to Per to cover the financial results. And then I will return to remark on the guidance for this financial year, and then we'll take questions.



As for the year, revenue growth of 3.3% and looking back to the last normal year, if you will, after a year of -- years and years of lots and changes, we're seeing a Matas that has been able to grow by around 6% compared to the year 2018, '19, the last normal