Matas A/S to Acquire KICKS Group Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hi, and welcome to this Matas Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)This call is recorded. I'll now turn the call over to your speakers. Please begin.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to a call covering the acquisition of KICKS Group that we have announced today. And this is obviously a very big day for us at Matas. It is a transformational deal. It is a deal that is ultimately about being able to serve our customers better both in Matas, in KICKS, in Skincity by becoming a bigger and stronger company and becoming more competitive. That's what it's ultimately about. We will cover all the long-term aspects of this deal on our Capital Markets Day in due time once we've really gotten to know the company from the inside. Today, we will focus mainly on why we think this is a value-creating deal for shareholders in the near term.



So welcome to this call. I'm joined by my good colleague, Per, CFO, and we will take you through the