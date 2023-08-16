Q1 2024 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and welcome all to the call covering the first quarter of our financial year.



I am joined by our CFO, Per Madsen. And this, of course, is a special quarter for us because it is the last quarter as a purely Danish company, the last quarter before we enter a new era for Matas looking into the closing of the acquisition of Kicks Group.



So if you please turn to the next slide, covering the agenda. I will give some comments just high level on the quarter and especially on what the quarter tells you about our strategic progress, then I will give you a very brief update and refresher of our acquisition of Kicks Group as we move towards closing. And then I will hand over to Per to cover the financial results in more detail. And then we will open up for questions.