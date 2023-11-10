Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg
Matas A/S - CEO
* Per Johannesen Madsen
Matas A/S - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mads Quistgaard
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Sebastian Grave
=====================
Operator
Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Matas H1 Interim Report for 2023/'24. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call covering what is a milestone quarter for the Matas Group. It is one for the history books. It is the first time we are reporting as a Nordic company. I'm joined by Per Madsen, our CFO, and we will cover the news and events of the quarter.
I will
Q2 2024 Matas A/S Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...