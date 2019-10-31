Q3 2019 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Juan GÃ³mez Vega - Neinor Homes, S.A. - General Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Neinor Homes Conference Call for the earnings announcement for the first 9 months of 2019. The presentation is hosted by our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga; and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Jordi Argemi.



Following the presentation, we'll do a question-and-answer session consisting of live questions over the phone as well as questions submitted through the platform. In addition to the recording that will be available in a couple of days -- within the next few days, we will have a transcript of this conference call available for you to download. Borja, let us begin.



Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara - Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Juan. Good afternoon, everyone. The objective of today's call is to present the results of the third quarter of 2019. As we promised in our last presentation 3 months ago, we have been fully focused on execution. And today, it is a pleasure to show how the