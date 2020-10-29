Q3 2020 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Neinor Homes [Q3] 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that the conference is being recorded today, and that's Thursday, 29th of October 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jose Cravo. Please go ahead, sir.



Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jose Cravo, the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. I'm here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO. Today, we'll go over the results of the third quarter of the year 2020.



But before I hand over the presentation to Borja, let me give you a summary of what we will discuss. Firstly, we will start with a macro review. Secondly, we will review our business performance over the last 9 months. And in this area, we will provide an overview of Neinor Rental strategy and how we are approaching land acquisitions. Then Jordi will review financial results. And lastly, we'll move to the