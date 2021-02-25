Full Year 2020 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of IR at Neinor Homes. We are here today with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO. During today's call, we will present Annual Results for the Fiscal Year 2020.



The presentation is divided in 5 sections. First, we will go through FY '20 results. Then we will provide an update on the company's strategy. After, we will analyze the performance of our development and the Rental businesses. And lastly, we will head into conclusions and Q&A.



With this, I'll leave the word to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara - Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jose. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much, once again, for your time. I would like to start with a thank you message to all our Neinor employees, our suppliers and also special thanks to our clients and to every stakeholder that has made it possible for us to