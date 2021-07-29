Q2 2021 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. As usual, we are here with our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara; and our Deputy CEO and CFO, Jordi Argemi.



Today, we are going to go over the first half 2021 results presentation. And we shall start by the key highlights of the semester, and then we will review the financial and operational performance of each business unit of Neinor.



On section 3, we will go through the main acquisitions announced year-to-date, such as Quabit, Carriles or Are Montesa. And finally, on section 4 and 5, we'll move into some strategic considerations about Neinor residential platform. And then we will finish with the conclusions. Afterwards, as always, we'll be available to take any questions you may have.



And with this, I hand over to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara.



Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara - Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jose. Good