Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara
Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
* Jordi ArgemÃ GarcÃa
Neinor Homes, S.A. - Deputy CEO & CFO
* Jose Cravo
Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR
* Mario Lapiedra Vivanco
Neinor Homes, S.A. - CIO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alvaro Soriano-De-Miguel
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to review results from fiscal year '21. And as usual, we are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ, our Deputy CEO and CFO. We will start with key messages and figures from the year '21. Then we will move to Section 2 and 3 to review the operational
Q4 2021 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...