Q4 2021 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara

Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director

* Jordi ArgemÃ­ GarcÃ­a

Neinor Homes, S.A. - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Jose Cravo

Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR

* Mario Lapiedra Vivanco

Neinor Homes, S.A. - CIO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alvaro Soriano-De-Miguel

BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to review results from fiscal year '21. And as usual, we are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO. We will start with key messages and figures from the year '21. Then we will move to Section 2 and 3 to review the operational