Q1 2022 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Neinor Homes Q1 2022 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, JosÃ© Cravo. Please go ahead.



JosÃ©Francisco Cravo -



Thank you, operator. Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm JosÃ© Cravo, the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. We are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our CFO and Deputy CEO. And today, we will review our first quarter 2022 results.



As usual, we will start with the introduction, and then we'll follow with Section 2 and 3 of the presentation, where we will review the business and financial performance. And in Section 4, we will wrap up with conclusion. After the presentation, we'll hold the Q&A session, and the management team will be available to answer any questions you may have.



Now I'll pass the word to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Borja Garcia<