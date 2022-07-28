Q2 2022 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



JosÂ¨Â¦Francisco Cravo -



Hi. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to go through our first half results of the fiscal year 2022. As usual, we are here with our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga; and Jordi Argemi, our Deputy CEO and CFO.



We will start the presentation with the key highlights of the semester. Then we will review the operational and financial performance of the business, and we shall finish with the main takeaways. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session to answer any questions you may have.



Now I'll hand over the presentation to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Francisco de Borja Garcia-