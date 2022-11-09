Q3 2022 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

JosÃ©Francisco Cravo -



Thank you. Hi. Good morning, everyone. My name is JosÃ© Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to go through our 9 months results of the fiscal year 2022.



As usual, we are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO. We will start the presentation with the key highlights of the 9 months, then we will review the operational and financial performance of the business, and we shall finish with the main takeaways. After the presentation, as usual, there will be a Q&A session to answer any questions you may have.



Now I'll hand over the presentation to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Francisco de Borja Garcia-