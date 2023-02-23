Full Year 2022 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Chief IR Officer



Hi. Good morning, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. Today, we are going to go through our Results of the Fiscal Year 2022. As usual, we are here with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO; and Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO, who will start the presentation with the key highlights of the year. Then we will review the operational and financial performance of the business, and we shall finish with the main takeaways. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session to answer any questions you may have. Now I'll hand over the presentation to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



Francisco de Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara - Neinor Homes, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jose. On my first message, I would like to note that 2022 was a challenging year, marked by a war, inflation running at double digit, and an unprecedented tightening of monetary policy worldwide. Even so, we are proud to announce that once again, we have