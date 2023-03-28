Neinor Homes SA Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Chief IR Officer



Hi, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. This morning, we have published a business update that we will review with Neinor's management team. We are here today with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga Vergara, our CEO; Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO; and Mario Lapiedra, our CIO. This presentation is divided in 5 sections.



First, we will review Neinor's performance over the last 5 years. Second, we will explain why today Spain is one of the safest residential markets worldwide. And then we'll see how despite execution and fundamentals, Spain's residential developers continue to trade with significant discounts. Then we will analyze how the company will optimize its